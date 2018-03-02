Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Tottenham Hotspur will stroll to 'a rather routine victory' over Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Despite praising Town's current form, which has seen David Wagner's side record back-to-back Premier League wins, the former Arsenal FC player has plumped for a comprehensive 4-0 win for Spurs on Saturday.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the 49-year-old said: “Huddersfield have been exceptional in the last few games but then with this game, and then you look at the other fixtures this weekend, you can find yourself back in the mire quicker than you got out of it.

“It's so difficult down at the bottom but for me, Huddersfield have done the job required of them in the last few weeks so this is a bit of a free swing for them at Wembley.

“There's no point in them going there and putting 10 men behind the ball and just fizzling out. They might as well have a go at Tottenham.

“The last time they were at Wembley they had good memories but that being said, I'm expecting a rather routine victory for Spurs.