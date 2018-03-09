The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Swansea City will be triumphant in the 'massive' Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Both sides head into the John Smith's Stadium encounter level on points and in good form with a win for either side further improving their chances of top-flight survival.

But according to the Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit it will be the Swans who will be taking a step closer to safety come 5pm on Saturday, predicting a 2-1 win for the South Wales side.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the 49-year-old said: “It's a massive football match - whoever wins this game, you're probably looking at two more wins to the end of the season to stay up. It's huge.

“Huddersfield have been in good form, but this is bread and butter and if they lose this they could be exactly back where they were.

“It's unbelievable what Carlos Carvalhal has done, unbelievable.

“I think having the Ayews just swings it for me, I think they're a little bit more lively for me.

“It's a game Huddersfield will feel they have to win, and for Swansea it's important they don't lose."