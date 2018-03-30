The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson worries for Huddersfield Town's Premier League future as he predicts another defeat for the Terriers this weekend.

The former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit cited Town's inept performance against Crystal Palace last time out and believes David Wagner's side 'literally bottled it' against the Eagles.

And the football expert believes there will be more misery tomorrow afternoon, predicting Newcastle United will run out comfortable 2-0 winners at St James' Park.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the 49-year-old said: “I think Huddersfield melted last time out against Crystal Palace - they literally bottled it.

“They were poor, they didn't have a shot, they didn't really have a go at Crystal Palace and it got the better of them in a big football match.

“I think Newcastle at home will have too much for Huddersfield.

“They never, ever looked like threatening to score against Crystal Palace and I watched them against Swansea the week before that and they played against 10 men for 79 minutes - more than that with injury time - and they never really looked like scoring there.

“There was one great save the goalkeeper made and Tom Ince hit the outside of the post.

“David Wagner should have changed it quicker and put the big centre-forward on.

“I worry for Huddersfield now, this game is a big game and I see Newcastle winning.”