Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has likened Huddersfield Town to sliding down a glass slope with moccasin slippers on in his latest Premier League predictions.

The former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit is 'very worried' about the Terriers' current form and can't see an escape from the drop, predicting a 2-0 win for Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.

And although David Wagner's side travel down to the South Coast lying in 16th position in the table, they are without a win in their last four league games.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the 49-year-old said: “I watched Huddersfield the other day against Newcastle.

“They set up to not get beat but they ended up losing 1-0.

“You need to win football matches, you can't be going places and drawing matches. I don't think it will ever be enough.

“I'm very worried for Huddersfield, they're on the glass slope with moccasin slippers on at the moment. They're just sliding and you can't stop.”

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest