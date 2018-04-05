The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has likened Huddersfield Town to sliding down a glass slope with moccasin slippers on in his latest Premier League predictions.

The former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit is 'very worried' about the Terriers' current form and can't see an escape from the drop, predicting a 2-0 win for Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.

And although David Wagner's side travel down to the South Coast lying in 16th position in the table, they are without a win in their last four league games.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the 49-year-old said: “I watched Huddersfield the other day against Newcastle.

“They set up to not get beat but they ended up losing 1-0.

“You need to win football matches, you can't be going places and drawing matches. I don't think it will ever be enough.

“I'm very worried for Huddersfield, they're on the glass slope with moccasin slippers on at the moment. They're just sliding and you can't stop.”