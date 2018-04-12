The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Huddersfield Town will beat Watford this weekend – and secure Premier League survival.

After constantly writing-off the Terriers chances this season, only last week claiming David Wagner's men 'were on a glass slope with moccasin slippers', the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has made an incredible U-turn.

The 49-year-old feels it is the right time for Town to face the Hornets and has plumped for a 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Paul Merson said: “Another big match - Southampton and Stoke City will be looking at this and hoping Huddersfield lose, but I think they will win and then you have to think they will be safe.

“If Southampton and Stoke don't win this weekend then they need to win half of their remaining matches to catch Huddersfield; I can't see that happening.

“But if Huddersfield lose they could be in major trouble because they have difficult fixtures to finish the season and you wouldn't expect them getting another point from those games.

“Watford's season is over, so Huddersfield have to take advantage, it's great timing for them.”