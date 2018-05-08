The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Chelsea have too much at stake to let Huddersfield Town beat them in their Premier League clash tomorrow evening.

Antonio Conte's side beat Liverpool on Sunday to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

And it is with this in mind that the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has plumped for a 2-0 home win for the Blues.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Paul Merson said: “Huddersfield worked really hard on Sunday at Manchester City, but Chelsea HAVE to win this football match otherwise Sunday's win against Liverpool will be pointless and just goes out the window.

“So I think Chelsea will win this 2-0, but this is a big game for them to put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.”

David Wagner's men will go into the game knowing exactly how many points they will need for survival – with fellow relegation rivals Swansea City and Southampton facing each other this evening.