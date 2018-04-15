The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas praised the "supreme" Huddersfield Town fans after the Terriers' 1-0 win over Watford FC yesterday.

The supporters were vocal all afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium and were sent into delirium as Tom Ince netted a stoppage time winner to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

The ex-Arsenal and Celtic man went on to state that should the Terriers stay in the top flight, it would be a "gigantic" achievement for the club.

He told Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday: "It would be absolutely gigantic [if Town stay up].

"We've been fortunate in this country, because in England in particular, having small clubs like Bournemouth come up and being prepared financially to have a go at it.

"And Huddersfield have thrown a bit of money at it, but tried to be clever and cute at the same time.

"They know where they are, they don't disguise it and the supporters have been supreme.

"But what an achievement - this would be absolutely gigantic.

"And I don't think they can even plan and 'say for next season if we stay here we're going to plan again' - it'll just be automatic: if we survive this year, if we survive next year then we can maybe revisit it."

Nicholas was less enthused by the Terriers' performance, but Town fans will not mind the criticism as their side put a seven-point margin between them and the relegation spots.

When asked whether Town ever looked likely to win the match, Nicholas said: "Not even close.

"Yet again, when the changes are being made by the manager, he's nervous.

"Everybody is nervous - even the mascot sat in the corner was nervous.

"But he goes striker for striker and I thought [Steve] Mounie hasn't done a lot - he hasn't really troubled Watford - so go on, put [Laurent] Depoitre on beside him.

"Because I watched them last week and he didn't do that - it was just a straight swap.

"And I thought, 'you're content with a point?' Because a point for me is not enough with their run in.

"This was one I felt they had to win.

"It was a pretty soft goal for Watford - they controlled and bossed the game for long periods without having a final pass on them to really threaten that much.

"But it's [Mathias] Jorgensen who stayed up and had a little flick inside when the game - and the pass - was going nowhere.

"Then I don't know where Tom Ince came from but he just gambled.

"He just ran into an area and thought 'I'll chance my luck', and there he was to steer it into the net in 91 minutes.

"I don't recall anything that decent from Huddersfield at all."