The 2018/19 Premier League season is almost upon us, which means that fans and pundits alike are all posting their predictions for the new campaign.

Huddersfield Town will be written off once again by many journalists, supporters and ex-players, but we've seen over the last few years under David Wagner that Town like to prove the doubters wrong.

One such pundit Town silenced last year was Sky Sports' Paul Merson, who claimed the would dress up as Gonzo should the Terriers stay in the Premier League .

Three months later and the former Arsenal forward stayed true to his word, donning the Muppets character's outfit for the final predictions show of last season after Town clinched survival with back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Chelsea .

But Merson once again this year believes Town will struggle in the top flight.

In Sky Sports' preview of Town's 2018/19 campaign, Merson wrote: “I think it's a season too far for Huddersfield. I know I said that last season, and ended up dressing up as Gonzo, but if you weigh up last season, they stayed up because they had a great start. They got virtually a quarter of their points in the first six games.

“I look at the Premier League like the tennis rankings, you get to the semi-final of Wimbledon and you move up the rankings. But then you've got to do it the next year, or you're sliding.

"You look at Huddersfield, they're not going to start how they did last year and if they don't, they're going to be relegated.

“They bought players in last season to have a go and caught everyone cold, but found it difficult as the season went on. They were writing games off for other games, which I don't mind, and without that momentum it'll be difficult.”