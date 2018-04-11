The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sky Sports pundits have once again been assessing the Premier League relegation fight with the experts having mixed feelings on Huddersfield Town's chances of avoiding the drop.

Last weekend's draw at Brighton & Hove Albion meant David Wagner's side maintained their position of 16th in the table but crucially extended the gap to the drop zone to four points.

And with consecutive home games against mid-table sides Watford (April 14th) and Everton (April 28) former England and Arsenal forward Paul Merson is backing the Terriers to stay up.

"If my Super Six prediction for Huddersfield to beat Watford (on Saturday) is right, then the bottom three are relegated," Paul Merson said.

However, with daunting away trips to high-flying Manchester City (May 5) and Chelsea, Merson's colleagues are not so confident on Town's top-flight status.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes the Terriers "seem to have run out of gas at the wrong time", while Le Tissier agrees, thinking the final relegation spot is between us [Southampton] and Huddersfield".