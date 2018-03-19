Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may currently be out of the bottom three but it's a short stay of execution according to the Soccer Saturday experts.

All four Sky Sports pundits of Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier are all predicting Premier League relegation for the Terriers in May.

Three other clubs - Southampton, Stoke City and West Ham United also feature among the clubs being tipped for the drop with West Bromwich Albion the other certainties alongside David Wagner's men.

Merson and Thompson have predicted West Brom, Huddersfield and Southampton as the trio of clubs going down, while former Arsenal and Celtic man Nicholas thinks West Ham could go down with the Baggies and the Terriers.

Meanwhile, former Southampton star Le Tissier is backing his old side to survive; predicting that Stoke will go down with West Brom and Huddersfield.

On his prediction, Paul Merson added: “I still think Huddersfield will go down, their league position is deceiving.

“I watched them play against 10-man Swansea City and they couldn't break them down, so that doesn't bode well.”