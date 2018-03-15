Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Hughes has been appointed as Southampton manager after the Saints parted company with Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday.

The Welshman will take over at St Mary's until the end of the season.

The south coast club sit 17th in the league, just one place above the relegation zone, and are on a terrible run in the Premier League with just one win in their last 17 matches.

That victory came against doomed West Bromwich Albion last month, with their next most recent league win coming over Everton in November.

Hughes - who was sacked by Stoke City in January - made more than 50 appearances for the Saints as a player, and will try to guide Huddersfield Town's relegation rivals to Premier League safety come May 13.

On joining Southampton, Hughes said: "The objective is to make sure we're a Premier League club next year. That's where we should be."

He added: "It's a challenge I'm excited by. It's a great opportunity to come back to a club I know well, and a club I've got real affinity with, and I couldn't turn that down.

"I understand what it takes in this league to win games. But it's about coming in and being that different voice that will enable the players to recognise and focus on what needs to be done."