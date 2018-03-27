The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has emerged as a target for Southampton – despite their recent appointment of Mark Hughes .

According to The Sun , the Saints could look to make a move in the summer with the German boss top of their St Mary's wishlist.

Southampton currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone, resulting in the decision to sack Mauricio Pellegrino and replace him with Hughes earlier this month.

However, Hughes, a former Saints striker, has only returned to the club on a temporary deal until the end of the season in a bid to keep the club in the top flight.

Wagner has continued to impress since joining the Terriers in November 2015, working wonders with the side on a shoestring budget who currently sit three points outside the bottom three.

And after achieving SkyBet Championship promotion via the Play-Offs last season, chairman Dean Hoyle has already stated Wagner's position was secure regardless of the outcome of this campaign.

The chairman is expected to sit down and discuss the German's Huddersfield Town future during this international break with the 46-year-old having another year remaining on his contract.