Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat trick for the Premier League champions as Town came off second best to Pep Guardiola's side, who once again showed their title credentials.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted a consolation goal for Town in the first half, but goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus, as well as a Terence Kongolo own goal, sealed the points for City.

Here we look through a few things you may have missed from the match at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Town's strange set up from the kick off

Town kicked off the game at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon and started in an unusual formation.

Steve Mounie, Philip Billing and Chris Lowe all lined up on the left of the centre circle, with Alex Pritchard and Abdelhamid Sabiri on the same side of the pitch.

Town went immediately back to Christopher Schindler, who clipped a long ball forward to the aerial presence of Mounie in an attempt to gain an early foothold in the match.

The move didn't come off for Town against the champions, but it could well be rolled out again in future fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's kind words in the programme

In a week where Man City's class has been questioned by Jose Mourinho, the champions' boss showed his style in the matchday programme.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager reflected on last season's clashes with the Terriers, admitting they were two close matches against the then newly-promoted outfit.

He wrote: "Today we extend a warm welcome to Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner and his staff at our opening home game of the new season.

“Twice last year we had close and competitive games with Huddersfield and I am sure today's match will again be a tough test."

Stankovic's smile

One thing that could easily have been missed during the clash was Jon Gorenc Stankovic's small smile after converting Town's only goal of the game.

There was no big celebration from the Slovenian with Town 3-1 down, but he could not resist a grin after scoring on his Premier League debut.

It was a great moment for for the 22-year-old, who has not featured for Town since their 5-1 FA Cup defeat at Man City in March 2017 due to a long-term ACL injury.

Stankovic has become the second Slovenian ever to score in the Premier League with today's strike, following compatriot Robert Koren into the record books.

Ben Hamer receives treatment after first goal

Town's goalkeeper did not have a great day at the Etihad Stadium, leaving himself stranded in no man's land for Sergio Aguero's first goal.

The third goal too came from a Hamer error, with the keeper spilling the ball into the path of the Argentine for his second of the afternoon.

Hamer had made a good save from Gabriel Jesus before the first goal however, spreading his body well to deny the Brazilian.

The fiercely-struck effort caught the goalkeeper in a delicate area and the former Leicester City man needed treatment after the save.

And more treatment came for the keeper after the first goal went in, with Hamer hobbling to the sidelines to meet the Town physio team.

Christopher Schindler ruffles some feathers

Last year's player of the season was not the most popular man in Manchester today after making a late challenge on Jesus in the second half.

Schindler brought down the Brazilian with a cynical challenge as City looked to counter and add to Town's misery at the Etihad Stadium.

The foul enraged Jesus' strike partner Aguero, who ran up to the centre back to confront him after the incident.

Schindler kept a cool head and did not rise to Aguero's anger even when City's players began to surround the referee asking for punishment.

Congratulations to the Mooys

Town were without Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy for the clash against CIty, with the latter absent due to the birth of his second child.

The Terriers missed Mooy in the heart of the midfield at the Etihad Stadium, but, as David Wagner said ahead of the match, “there are some things that are more important than football".

After the final whistle, Mooy's wife Nicola uploaded a picture of the couple's new son to Instagram, revealing his name to be Maximilian Andrew Mooy.

The post received several messages from Town fans congratulating the couple and put today's defeat into perspective.