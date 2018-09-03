The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are yet to be awarded a penalty this season, but even if the Terriers were in their next fixture, spot kicks are no longer the sure thing they once were.

So far this season more than one in three penalties have been saved have been saved in the top flight.

There were three penalties saved in the Premier League this weekend, taking the total for the season up to five.

That means over a third (36 per cent) of the of spot kicks awarded this season have been saved by the keeper.

We are, admittedly, only 40 games into the campaign and this figure is likely to change as the season progresses.

However, there has been an upward trend in the percentage of penalties being saved by keepers in the last three seasons.

In 2015/16 just 12 per cent of spot-kicks were saved by the goalkeeper.

A year later that went up to 16 per cent, and last season the figure stood at 25 per cent.

That’s the highest percentage in the Premier League’s public records, which go back to the 2006/07 campaign.

Just 67 per cent of penalties were scored last season and 64 per cent this time round.

That’s down from the 84 per cent scored in 2013/14 which is the highest since 2006/07.

Percentage of penalties saved each season

Season // % saved // % scored

2006/07 // 18% // 78%

2007/08 // 18% // 77%

2008/09 // 15% // 79%

2009/10 // 21% // 77%

2010/11 // 13% // 77%

2011/12 // 23% // 72%

2012/13 // 17% // 79%

2013/14 // 13% // 84%

2014/15 // 20% // 76%

2015/16 // 12% // 81%

2016/17 // 16% // 74%

2017/18 // 25% // 67%

2018/19 // 36% // 64%