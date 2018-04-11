The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have converted the fewest amount of shots from outside of the area in the Premier League this season.

The Terriers have struck 138 shots from outside the box this term, but have scored from distance just once - Rajiv van La Parra curling into the top corner in the home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

That gives the Terriers a conversion rate of just 0.7 per cent from outside the 18-yard box, compared to their 10.7 per cent conversion rate inside it - around 15 times lower.

The 20 Premier League sides combined have taken 3,174 shots from outside the area this season, with 119 hitting the back of the net (4 per cent), while 4,189 have been struck from inside the box, with 539 going in (13 per cent).

Club: Percentage of shots from outside the box scored

Manchester United: 7.2%

Everton: 5.3%

Manchester City: 5.2%

Leicester: 4.7%

Tottenham: 4.7%

West Ham: 4.7%

Chelsea: 4.6%

Liverpool: 4.1%

Watford: 4.0%

Stoke: 3.6%

Swansea: 3.6%

Bournemouth: 3.5%

Burnley: 3.4%

Crystal Palace: 3.3%

Brighton: 2.9%

Newcastle United: 2.7%

Arsenal: 2.0%

Southampton: 1.9%

West Bromwich Albion: 1.6%

Huddersfield Town: 0.7%

*Data taken from whoscored.com