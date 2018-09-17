The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have the Premier League’s worst record for turning possession into shots.

The Terriers have had 40 shots on goal so far this league campaign and have an average possession of 45 per cent according to whoscored.com .

That works out as one shot for every 5.1 minutes that Town are on the ball.

That’s more minutes per shot than any other team in the division and worse than the one every 4.4 minutes last season.

The Terriers also have the league’s joint worst shots per game ratio with just 8.0 per game, the same as for Newcastle United.

Other teams not turning possession into shots are Brighton (4.5 minutes of possession per shot), Leicester (4.2 minutes) and Newcastle (also 4.2 minutes).

Manchester City are at the other end of the scale.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had 119 shots on goal this season at the rate of one every 2.5 minutes of possession.

Southampton have averaged one every 2.7 minutes, Wolves have averaged a shot every 2.9 minutes while Liverpool have averaged one every 3.0 minutes and Chelsea and Cardiff one every 3.2 minutes each.

Team // Minutes of possession per shot on goal

Manchester City // 2.5

Southampton // 2.7

Wolverhampton Wanderers // 2.9

Liverpool // 3.0

Chelsea // 3.2

Cardiff // 3.2

Watford // 3.3

Fulham // 3.4

Arsenal // 3.5

Tottenham // 3.5

Manchester United // 3.5

Bournemouth // 3.6

Crystal Palace // 3.7

Everton // 4.1

Burnley // 4.1

West Ham // 4.1

Newcastle United // 4.2

Leicester // 4.2

Brighton // 4.5

Huddersfield Town // 5.1