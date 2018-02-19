Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy's goals and assists have earned Huddersfield Town six Premier League points this season – more than any other player at the club.

That's according to latest research carried out by betting site BetStars which identifies which players have earnt their teams the most points this season.

The results are based on the following factors a) match-winning goals assisted or scored, defined as the latest goal in a match which gave the winning side the lead and b) equalising goals assisted or scored, defined as the last goal in a match which was drawn.

Applying this methodology to Mooy’s eight combined goals and assists contributed this season, three have been match-winning for David Wagner’s side.

Overall, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne leads the way – of the seven goals and 14 assists the Belgian midfielder has contributed this season, 10 of these have been match-winning for Pep Guardiola’s side, earning the Citizens a whopping 20 points.

Following in De Bruyne’s wake is Harry Kane who has earnt Tottenham Hotspur 17 points this season having scored or assisted seven winning goals this season and three equalising goals to keep Spurs in the hunt for a top-four spot.

And in third spot is Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, who has scored or assisted eight winners for the Blues this season, contributing 16 points to their league tally.

Have a look at the full breakdown of the top points earners for each Premier League Club and top 10 Premier League points earners below...