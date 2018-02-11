The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town got off to the perfect start in this afternoon's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side raced into the lead when Steve Mounié did brilliantly to find Alex Pritchard in the box who calmly placed the ball past Cherries stopper Asmir Begovic to make it 1-0.

Ahead of the game, the German head coach was at pains to stress the importance of getting the first goal in top-flight encounters.

Therefore he would have been disappointed the visitors were able to reply almost immediately with Junior Stanislas coolly placing a cross into the back of the net from inside the area to level the scoring.

However, Town's heads didn't drop and Mounie put the Terriers back in front in the 27th minute, rising highest to head home an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

The Benin forward has been impressive in the opening 45 minutes – full of running and stretching the Bournemouth defence at every opportunity.

He seems to have relished the presence of Pritchard in the Number 10 role as well with the 24-year-old impressing on his first full home debut for the club.

Jonathan Hogg has also been exceptional in midfield – preventing Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling from getting a foothold in the game.

More of the same in the second-half please – check out our LIVE Blog from the game here .