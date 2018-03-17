Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie will be hoping for a repeat of the last time Huddersfield Town faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League as the two sides face each other this afternoon.

The corresponding fixture at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season signalled a massive statement of intent from the Terriers demonstrating they weren't just in the top-flight to make up the numbers.

A brace from the Benin forward helped seal a 3-0 victory for David Wagner's men and send them, albeit briefly, to the top of the table.

Ahead of today's encounter, Mounie spoke to the media about his dream debut, adjusting to Premier League life as well as his partnership with Alex Pritchard.

Read all of his thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the draw with Swansea City...

Last week we had a very good performance because we created a lot of chances - of course we didn’t score and we wanted the three points but Swansea City defended well.

When you are ten against eleven, it’s not as easy as everyone thinks. We’ll take the positives from that game and keep going.

There are eight games left until the end of the season, that’s 24 points we can pick up, so we have a lot of chances to win games and we’ll try to do that.

We’re very positive and we’re in a good position to stay in the league, so there’s not much pressure.

On Crystal Palace...

No matter the result of this weekend’s game we will still be ahead of Crystal Palace; it’s a massive game so we’ll try to get the three points, but it’s not as massive as people want to make it.

They’ve done well in the last few games, they lost to Manchester United but they played well.

I don’t think it’ll be an easy game, we will have to fight and give everything to get the three points.

On scoring on his debut at Selhurst Park...

It was amazing - not only for me but for the entire team because it was the first game in the Premier League.

Everyone was happy about this game, especially me. There is no better way to start at a new club.

On playing in the Premier League...

The Premier League was a dream when I was younger, now I’m here and I enjoy it and aim to do my best every week.

At the beginning it was hard to adapt but I think I’ve now fully adapted and I’m comfortable here.

The first goal is to stay in the Premier League, whether I’m scoring goals or not, we’re a team and I want us to stay in the Premier League.

On his own performances...

I had a good start to the season, but I’ve been injured for a while and I’ve come back but I needed time to get my fitness back and get a few good performances.

After I scored a few goals, I feel the last few games I’ve played well, scoring important goals and getting my confidence back.

On Alex Pritchard...

It’s great to play with Alex, it’s easy to play with him and we understand each other on the pitch and I really appreciate his time here.

It’s so simple with him, when he sees me run he gives me the ball. He understands my movement and that’s why we are a great pair.

On Danny Williams...

We will try to win the games without him, we have to move forward and that’s football. Players get injured, but you have to be focused on the games to come.

On David Wagner...

David tries to keep us positive all the time, he gives us energy and confidence.