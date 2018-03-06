The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie is hoping he and his Terrier teammates can secure two wins in their next two matches to make the Premier League run-in more "relaxed".

Mounie has been in fine form in recent weeks, finding the net four times in his last seven outings - helping Town to 15th in the Premier League table.

And with matches against relegation-fighting rivals Swansea City and Crystal Palace in successive weekends, Town could be in ninth place with just six matches to go should they claim to wins.

That's what the Benin international is gunning for, with those wins able to lift a huge amount of pressure off David Wagner's men.

The Blue and White Foundation's player of the month and Town goal of the month winner told HTTV: “They are very important because we play against Swansea and Crystal Palace as well – two teams who are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

“They will be very crucial fixtures against these teams and we need all the support we can to get these six points.

“If we can win these two games I think we can be really relaxed for the end of the season.

“I think it will be a big step toward maintaining Premier League [status].”