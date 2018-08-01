Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie is embracing the competition for the Huddersfield Town striker role with good friend Laurent Depoitre ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Benin international made 29 league appearances for the Terriers last year, with Depoitre making 33, showing just how evenly matched David Wagner sees his two front men.

And the 23-year-old believes that competition is beneficial to the Town squad.

After the Bologna match, Mounie said: "It is a healthy competition [with Depoitre].

"I am very happy when he scores some goals because he helps the team and if he helps the team, he helps me.

"I think he is glad as well when I score some goals.

"There is no hate between us because we are friends, we go on holiday together, we go out together to eat sometimes so I have no problem when Lolo plays.

"But, of course, I am a competitor and I want to play as well and score some goals.

"The best would be if we play together!"

When asked whether the new players have added to the competition elsewhere across the pitch, Mounie replied: "Of course, we are in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is the highest competition anywhere.

"If you want to play, you have to fight.

"It is that in football, it is that in life, it is that everywhere.

"If you want to get something and be on the pitch or work, you need to fight.

"I will never complain when I am on the bench, but when you put me on the pitch I try to fight and prove that you made a mistake leaving me on the bench."

Both the former Montpellier man and Belgium international Depoitre have scored two goals in pre-season, with Mounie's latest coming in the 2-1 win over FC Bologna, and the forward knows building that form ahead of the domestic campaign can only be good for a striker.

He said: "As a striker it is always good to score some goals, even in pre-season, but what is most important is a win for the team.

"We faced a very aggressive opponent and we played very well for the win [against Bologna]."

On the pre-season as a whole, Mounie added: "We started slowly and as we have got closer to the first game against Chelsea we have got better.

"We had some wins in the pocket as well, which is good for the confidence of everyone and the team."

Town start their Premier League campaign against the Blues on Saturday, August 11, and although Town's former record acquisition believes it will be harder this time round, he insisted the Terriers would be ready.

"The last season was great, but I know this season will be even harder," he said.

"Everyone has got a year's experience in the Premier League now and we know how the league is and how hard it is.

"We know what we will face against Chelsea.

"Everyone knows about that and is getting ready for it too."