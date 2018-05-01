Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard believes Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre are two of the best strikers he has ever played with.

The former Norwich City man, who represented England at U20 and U21 level, admitted he has played with some excellent forwards so far in his career, but that Town's strike force are up there as two of the best.

He said: "I've played with some good strikers and they're up there with the best I've played with."

On Mounie in particular, Pritchard added: "I've played with all sorts of strikers and to play with Steve is really good.

"We know how big and how powerful he is, but he's not just a big, powerful footballer - he can play with the ball.

"When the ball goes up to him and they are battling in the air I just know he's going to win flick ons - or I think he's going to win flick ons.

"And when the ball does go to his feet he is always holding the ball up and I'm always going to be there for him.

"If he needs me I can run off him and I'll just try and give him as much support as I can."

Pritchard, who has both assisted a Mounie goal and been assisted by the Benin international in the Premier League, went on to touch on Belgium international Depoitre.

He said: "I think with both Stevie and Lolo up front, they are both great players and whoever I play with - I played with Lolo at Newcastle and his hold up play and how hard he worked, I think we hit it off there as well."