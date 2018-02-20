Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie appreciates the love coming his way from the John Smith's Stadium terraces.

The Huddersfield Town striker says the support he’s getting from the fans - and their new song dedicated to him - gives him all the inspiration he needs.

Mounie bounced back into form against Bournemouth last week, helping Town to a 4-1 victory which lifted them out of the Premier League drop zone.

And he says the backing from the Town faithful is helping him push on.

He said: "I really like the new song that the fans have come up with. When they sing it, it makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end. I really appreciate the song they have come up with and it's great to get that sort of support from them.

"I have been through a lot of obstacles. I have been injured which was frustrating and then sat on the bench sometimes. Now I’m starting to get going and I've hit some good form of late.

"When I go on to the pitch I just give my all and try my best to show the manager why he should pick me. When I come off the bench I want to change the game and give my all to the team.

“Headed goals are my speciality and so when the cross is good I like to score with my head. Hopefully I’ll score a few more goals before the season is out.”

Mounie was also part of the Town side which lost 2-0 to Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

The Benin international says that whilst the cup fixture was important, the Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion next Saturday is the one everyone really wants to win.

He said on the defeat against Manchester United: "I thought the game was tough, but we played some good football out there and the performance was good too.

"They are a good side and they were clinical, they only had two shots in the whole game and they went in.

"We showed some good things and we have to take that into the league form. It was a good performance but we need to take that into the game against West Brom.

"This game was important, we had a chance to go into the quarter-finals. We are disappointed but, of course, next week is the bigger game to stay in the Premier League.”

Mounie, 23, believes Town can stay in England’s top flight but says that wins against teams around them in the league are imperative.

"We can stay up after the performance we showed in the Bournemouth game. We took a lot of confidence from that fixture. We are ready to go into the next few games to give everything to stay in the Premier League.”

He added: "Now our focus has to be on the West Brom game and to go there and get all three points.

"We know what we need to do, we need to win against the likes of West Brom, Swansea and Crystal Palace. They are our direct opponents in this league and if we want to stay in the Premier League those are the games we need to win.”