By Steven Downes

Steve Mounie hasn’t set himself a goals target this season, but he clearly has one in the back of his mind!

The 23-year-old bagged nine last season to be top scorer and he went preciously close to gaining his first of the new campaign against Chelsea.

Getting on the end of a corner routine, the Benin international crashed a header against the back post, which would have put Huddersfield Town level at 1-1.

On that chance and his personal goal target for the season, Mounie said: “I nearly scored but the post wasn’t on my side!

“I hope I will score more goals in the next few games.

“I don’t have a target. I just try to score as many goals as possible to help the team.”

Although Town were defeated 3-0 in the end, Mounie believes they played well in spells.

He said: “I think we performed well in the first half, but we know when you face a team like Chelsea they are very clinical. You have to take your chances.

“However we have to keep working, and keep going. It’s only the first game and it was against a big opponent. Now we have to work again for next week.

“We know that this was only the first game and that there is a long way to go and it will be tough.

“Even though I didn’t score against Chelsea, if I go on to score 15 goals it should be ok.

“Nothing is easy, and it’s never easy just to put away a loss. I am a competitor even if it is against a big team I like to win, or at least get a draw.

“We have to find out what was wrong in this game (against Chelsea), what led to the goals, and why we lost the game.”

Mounie, like all the squad, insists there is just one aim for Town this season – to stay up.

“The aim is to stay in the Premier League, we don’t expect anything else, the only thing is to stay in the Premier League for a third year,” he said.

“We know that this season will be tougher than the last, everyone knows that.

“We have to put everything onto the pitch to try and have a third year in the Premier League.”

Mounie says the new signings, including his old Montpellier clubmate Isaac Mbenza, have slotted in quickly.

“The new players have settled in well,” he explained.

“Isaac has trained once with us, and I’m sure he’ll settle in very well as well, but all the lads are very friendly with everyone.

“They feel part of the team and, hopefully, they will help to improve us this year.”