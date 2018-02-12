The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie was delighted for his Huddersfield Town teammates rather than himself after bagging a double in the impressive win over AFC Bournemouth.

After teeing up Alex Pritchard for the opener, £13m record signing Mounie netted twice before turning down the penalty chance of a hat trick – Rajiv van La Parra completing the 4-1 rout from the spot.

It was Mounie’s third double of the Premier League season after notching similar against Crystal Palace and Brighton and, despite collecting sponsors’ man-of-the-match awards, he was reluctant to take the glory.

“Everything was good for me, but I did it for the team,” Mounie told BT Sport.

“We knew we were in a bad position (going into the game) and I gave everything to get the win.

“Even if I didn’t score a goal, it was about the team (getting the win).”

On not taking the penalty – bearing in mind Aaron Mooy was off the field injured – Mounie added: “The most important thing was the win, that’s all I am saying.

“Whether I took the penalty or not my performance was already done and it was good.

“Rajiv wanted to take the penalty, so I did it for him.”