Steve Mounie goes into Huddersfield Town’s home clash with Watford aiming to hit double figures for the season and vowing to battle all the way for Premier League survival.

The 23-year-old Benin international – Town’s top scorer – grabbed his ninth goal of the season to earn a valuable 1-1 draw at Brighton which kept David Wagner’s side four points above the drop zone.

His goal at the Amex Stadium came from a superb piece of anticipation to intercept Shane Duffy’s back pass, round Mat Ryan and score – Town’s first goal in seven hours and six minutes since February.

It was also only the second time this season Town have come from behind in the Premier League to earn a point, the other being at Southampton before Christmas.

“A lot of teams are in the struggle (to stay up) and we are in the struggle, so we will fight to the end,” said Mounie, an £11.5m signing from Montpellier.

“It will be a great fight against a lot of teams, and we will see which teams will stay.

“The Brighton game was important and in the next games we will try and take the points and hope the others don’t take points.”

Mounie was delighted he spotted the chance to score at Brighton.

“It was important because we had conceded and when you look back through the season we don’t take so many points after conceding a goal,” he explained.

“I think it was the second point we have taken after conceding a goal, so it was a very good point. We take it.

“When I am on the pitch I am just trying to score and I was not surprised when the chance came (at Brighton) because I was aware.

“During the game I noticed that Duffy, every time he would fake to go long but would then make a cut-back to go back.

“I knew that, so I was aware and this time it was on my side and I scored for the team to get a point.”