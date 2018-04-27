The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert believes his side need to win two of their last three fixtures to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League for an 11th consecutive season.

The Potters sit 19th in the league on 29 points - six below Huddersfield Town - and face Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool in Saturday's early kick off desperate for three points.

Should the Potters lose to Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Town win, the Potters cannot catch the Terriers and Stoke would be relegated to the Championship should Swansea City also claim victory over Chelsea.

And the former Borussia Dortmund and Celtic midfielder does not expect any other teams at the bottom to do the Premier League's oldest club any favours in the run-in.

"We definitely have to win two out of the three," Lambert told the Stoke Sentinel , "but I've never looked to anyone to do me any favours.

“You’ve got to thrive on pressure. I love the pressure and in football you have to handle it and enjoy it.

“That’s the job we are in and we can handle the pressure.

“I wouldn’t say there’s nerves, just nervous energy. Everybody knows what’s at sake.

“You have to embrace these things, not be frightened by it.”