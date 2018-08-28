Huddersfield Town have been made underdogs for their Carabao Cup second-round clash against Stoke City tonight.
The Championship side have been made 13/10 favourites for the match by SkyBet , while the Terriers have been handed odds of 21/10.
The draw is available at 23/10, with a 1-1 scoreline at the shortest odds of all results (9/2).
In terms of victories, a 1-0 win for Stoke is priced up at 6/1, while a 2-1 win is at 8/1 and a 2-0 victory is at 9/1.
For Town, a 1-0 win is at the shortest odds of 8/1, with a 2-1 win at 10/1 and a 2-0 triumph at 14/1.
The hosts are the favourites to qualify for third round at 8/13, while David Wagner's men have been given odds of 6/5 to advance to the next stage of the comeptition.
A penalty shootout victory for either side is priced at 11/2.