The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

David Wagner's men will be hoping to record a first win of the season against the newly-relegated side, having collected one point from their opening three Premier League matches.

The head coach has revealed that Jonas Lossl will start in goal for the Terriers following Ben Hamer's injury against Cardiff City at the weekend, while Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi should both be fit enough to feature against the Potters.

Wagner has also revealed that he will use the majority of his squad over the coming days, with Town facing the prospect of three matches within a week.

In Stoke injury news, Gary Rowett will be without former Town man Tom Ince, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Potters' 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic last week.

Who would you pick for tonight's clash? Put yourself in the boss' shoes with our team selector below.