The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Stoke City tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Terriers travel to the bet365 Stadium this evening to take on Gary Rowett's side who have been struggling in the second division of English football since their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Town will also be hoping to get that winning feeling back on Tuesday, having taken just one point from their first three league matches of the season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this evening's clash at the bet365 Stadium.

Who's playing?

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town - Carabao Cup second round

When and where?

Kick off is at 8pm, Tuesday, August 28 at the bet365 Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

Highlights of all the Carabao Cup action will be shown at 10.30pm on Wednesday on Quest.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are predicting a dry day in Stoke, with clouds covering the Staffordshire sky throughout.

Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees Celsius in the mid-afternoon.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"I think this is probably the most difficult draw we can face in the cup, other than the Premier League clubs in the north section.

"They have a lot of very experienced, very good players who have played on the highest level, but this does not change that we wlike to be successful against them.

"We know what will face us.

"They have a lot of players and a lot of options, so we can't be focused on individuals because nobody knows what they will do.

"But we have to be focused on their idea and style of football."

Gary Rowett, Stoke City manager

"What you’ve got to try to do is make good decisions.

"I’ve done it before where I’ve changed 10 players as I’ve probably not felt the cup competitions are as important as the league, and we’ve lost momentum as a result.

"So we can’t be blase about winning a game because winning means a lot.

"Beating Hull helped settle us down a bit, and you could see the elation of the players in the change room.

"We all feel good at the moment, and what we want to do is try to maintain that."

Any team news?

Jonas Lossl will start for the Terriers in goal as Ben Hamer recovers from an injury picked up in Town's weekend clash with Cardiff City.

Ramadan Sobhi could start for Town against his former side after sitting out the Cardiff match with a knock, while Erik Durm could also be set to return from a long-term injury.

Danny Williams could return from a fractured leg suffered in March, while Isaac Mbenza could make a first start against the Potters.

For Stoke, Tom Ince will not feature against his former side after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Potters' 3-0 loss to Wigan Athletic last week.

Tell me about Stoke

Stoke have struggled in the Championship after being relegated from the Championship last season.

The Potters recorded their first win of the campaign on Saturday, beating 10-man Hull City 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

Rowett's side had taken just two points from their previous four matches, leaving them 17th in the Championship.

Despite their poor start to the campaign, Stoke are still joint sixth favourites for promotion alongside Sheffield United.

Any match odds?

Town are 21/10 underdogs on SkyBet to beat Stoke this Tuesday, while the Potters are at 13/10 to claim victory.

The draw is available at 23/10.