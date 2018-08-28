Huddersfield Town take on Stoke City tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup .
The Terriers will be looking to get back to winning ways at the bet365 Stadium after picking up just one point in their first three Premier League clashes.
David Wagner has admitted he will rotate his squad for the cup tie, and could call upon the likes of Danny Williams , Erik Durm and former Potter Ramadan Sobhi , who are all set to return from their respective injury lay-offs.
Jonas Lossl will also start in goal for Town after Ben Hamer suffered an injury against Cardiff City last time out.
Stoke will be without ex-Town man Tom Ince , who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Stick with us here for all the updates as Town look to earn a first win of the season in the Potteries.
Key Events
FULL TIME
Stoke 2-0 Town
GOAL
A calamitous own goal from Bacuna.
YELLOW
Into the book goes Charlie Adam.
OVER
90+5: Lossl heads over for Town.
Corner
90+4: Another corner for Town.
Corner
90+1: Town corner.
Added time
7 more minutes.
Offside
90: Mbenza scores for Town, but he’s flagged offside.
OVER
87: The header is over the bar from Depoitre.
Corner
86: Town with another chance to whip one in.
SUB
Off comes Berahino for Adam.
Today's attendance
7,293 at the bet365 Stadium.
OVER
82: Lowe fires over.
Free kick
84: Pritchard is clipped right on the edge of the box.
Great position for a free kick.
OVER
82: Stankovic fires over from the corner.
Corner
81: Town corner from the right.
Foul
81: Town look to counter, but Depoitre is fouled.
Free kick
80: Stoke free kick on the half way line.
SUB
Pieters is replaced by Bauer.
SUB
Off comes Durm for Lowe.
Boos
73: Boos for the officials from the Town end as the whistle stops a promising attack for the Terriers.
We have a Stoke man down with a head injury.
Corner
71: Town earn a corner from the right.
SUB
Mooy on for Williams.
Throw
68: Stoke throw by their own corner flag.
Free kick
67: Pritchard wins a free kick in a good position for Town.
A chance for the Terriers to load the box.
Overhit
65: Stoke are still playing the better football, but their most recent cross is overhit.
SUB
Bojan on for Diouf.
Throw
62: Town throw deep in their own territory.
YELLOW
61: Bacuna goes into the book for a cynical foul.
Keeper's
59: The ball trickles through to Federici.