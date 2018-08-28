Huddersfield Town take on Stoke City tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup .

The Terriers will be looking to get back to winning ways at the bet365 Stadium after picking up just one point in their first three Premier League clashes.

David Wagner has admitted he will rotate his squad for the cup tie, and could call upon the likes of Danny Williams , Erik Durm and former Potter Ramadan Sobhi , who are all set to return from their respective injury lay-offs.

Jonas Lossl will also start in goal for Town after Ben Hamer suffered an injury against Cardiff City last time out.

Stoke will be without ex-Town man Tom Ince , who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Stick with us here for all the updates as Town look to earn a first win of the season in the Potteries.