Video Loading

Huddersfield Town take on Stoke City tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup .

The Terriers will be looking to get back to winning ways at the bet365 Stadium after picking up just one point in their first three Premier League clashes.

David Wagner has admitted he will rotate his squad for the cup tie, and could call upon the likes of Danny Williams , Erik Durm and former Potter Ramadan Sobhi , who are all set to return from their respective injury lay-offs.

Jonas Lossl will also start in goal for Town after Ben Hamer suffered an injury against Cardiff City last time out.

Stoke will be without ex-Town man Tom Ince , who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Stick with us here for all the updates as Town look to earn a first win of the season in the Potteries.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME

Stoke 2-0 Town

KEY EVENT

GOAL

A calamitous own goal from Bacuna.

YELLOW

Into the book goes Charlie Adam.

KEY EVENT

OVER

90+5: Lossl heads over for Town.

Corner

90+4: Another corner for Town.

Corner

90+1: Town corner.

KEY EVENT

Added time

7 more minutes.

Offside

90: Mbenza scores for Town, but he’s flagged offside.

KEY EVENT

OVER

87: The header is over the bar from Depoitre.

Corner

86: Town with another chance to whip one in.

SUB

Off comes Berahino for Adam.

Today's attendance

7,293 at the bet365 Stadium.

KEY EVENT

OVER

82: Lowe fires over.

KEY EVENT

Free kick

84: Pritchard is clipped right on the edge of the box.

Great position for a free kick.

KEY EVENT

OVER

82: Stankovic fires over from the corner.

Corner

81: Town corner from the right.

Foul

81: Town look to counter, but Depoitre is fouled.

Free kick

80: Stoke free kick on the half way line.

SUB

Pieters is replaced by Bauer.

KEY EVENT

SUB

Off comes Durm for Lowe.

Boos

73: Boos for the officials from the Town end as the whistle stops a promising attack for the Terriers.

We have a Stoke man down with a head injury.

Corner

71: Town earn a corner from the right.

SUB

Mooy on for Williams.

Throw

68: Stoke throw by their own corner flag.

Free kick

67: Pritchard wins a free kick in a good position for Town.

A chance for the Terriers to load the box.

Overhit

65: Stoke are still playing the better football, but their most recent cross is overhit.

KEY EVENT

SUB

Bojan on for Diouf.

Throw

62: Town throw deep in their own territory.

YELLOW

61: Bacuna goes into the book for a cynical foul.

Keeper's

59: The ball trickles through to Federici.