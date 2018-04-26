Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Everton at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday in the knowledge three points would undoubtedly continue their Premier League tenure for another season at the very least.

The Terriers’ have been cut to 1/6 with BetVictor to stay up after their last gasp defeat of Watford the week before last and I expect David Wagner’s side to achieve a similar result when welcoming the Blues from across the Pennines.

Town are 7/4 favourites with BetVictor to secure back-to-back league wins, the visitors 2/1 and the draw 9/4.

Everton likewise claimed three points in their last league encounter, beating Newcastle United 1-0 at Goodison Park on Monday night, and similarly beat Town without conceding when the Terriers went to Merseyside in the reverse fixture prior to the New Year.

The Toffees won that game 2-0 in an awful 90 minutes of football however, the Terriers are a lot more streetwise to the rigours of the top-flight these days and I expect them to gain at least a point against Sam Allardyce’s men on Saturday.

Town are 4/11 to avoid defeat and 3/4 with BetVictor in the ‘Draw No Bet’ market.

Lady Luck continues to smile upon the Terriers with David Wagner’s men likely to stay up by default more than anything.

Both Southampton and Stoke City continue to throw away points from winning position in the closing stages of the season and BetVictor make the pair 2/5 and 1/40 respectively to join West Bromwich Albion in the SkyBet Championship next season.

The Town faithful have been a 12 man all season and I expect the John Smith’s to be rocking on Saturday.

The Terriers’ home support will buoy them on against the Toffees and hopefully see them to all three points; Town 3/1 with BetVictor to beat Everton to nil and 4/1 in the double-result market.

Tom Ince’s late winner against Watford answered plenty of the midfielder’s critics and that goal could have earned him a return to the Starting XI.

Ince is 9/1 with BetVictor to net the opener on Saturday but I much prefer the chances of Aaron Mooy at the same price, with the Australian 7/2 to score anytime against the Blues and 6/1 with BetVictor to score in a Town win.

