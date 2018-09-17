Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was frustrated with an unlucky defeat against Crystal Palace but believes Town’s fortunes will improve if they continue to play in the same positive way.

The boss described it as Huddersfield Town’s best performance of the season, despite the 1-0 scoreline.

Wagner saw Wilfried Zaha clinch three points for Palace with the only goal of the game – a belting finish after 38 minutes in front of 23,636.

But he was pleased with many aspects of the display and feels there is plenty of build on as Town travel to Leicester City next weekend.

“We have to be strong mentally and split the performance from the result,” said Wagner, who started Elias Kachunga in place of Adama Diakhaby in the only change from the team which drew at Everton.

“Then we have to keep an eye on what we have to do better then, when we are back in training on Tuesday we can build on the last three performances.

“We know we have to make sure we try to keep a clean sheet and we have to make sure we score goals, but if we perform like this then it will come, I have no shadow of a doubt.”