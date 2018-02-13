Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies killed off any threat that Nottingham Forest might have posed with a devastating first 33 minutes en route to chalking a 4-0 win.

Town were clinical with their speedy attacks and some excellent finishing put Forest to the sword.

Kate Mallin opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a super chip from just outside the area.

In the 20th minute it was 2-0 as Sarah Danby played in Emily Heckler who made no mistake.

Six minutes later Heckler grabbed her second with a strong right-foot drive.

Town’s fourth came on 33 as Lucy Sowerby pounced.

Laura Carter in Town’s goal made an excellent save late in the half, denying Forest’s only real chance of the game.

Forest set up to starve Town of chances in the second half and, for the most part, succeeded.

Heckler shot wide and further shots from Brittany Sanderson and Ella Harris were also off target.

Town almost got a fifth, but a nice header from Cara Bickett was well saved.

Town maintain second place in the division, three points behind league leaders Middlesbrough and five ahead of third-placed Leicester City, but having played more games than either.

On Sunday the first team travel to fourth-placed Stoke City Ladies (2pm).