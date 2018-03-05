The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been predicted to avoid Premier League relegation by supercomputer SAM (Sports Analytics Machine).

The machine - built by University of Liverpool professor Ian McHale - takes into account a series of algorithms and is able to forecast the results of the upcoming Premier League fixtures through assessing form, quality and home advantage for teams.

And those algorithms suggest Town will claim 10 points in their last nine Premier League matches to book their spot in English football's top flight next season.

The supercomputer - which predicted three of nine correct scores in matches this weekend, including Town's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur - suggests the Terriers will finish the season 14th on 40 points - two points above 18th-placed Swansea City.

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion take up the final two spots in the table according to SAM, with the Baggies finishing up on 32 points and the Swans and the Potters on 38.

Both Southampton and Crystal Palace are predicted to end the season on 39 points.

BBC pundits John Murray and Jonathan Pearce have also had their say on Town's survival odds, with both hinting that David Wagner's men will remain in the top tier for at least one more season.

Chief football correspondent Murray said: "Huddersfield are the least likely of the three promoted sides to stave off relegation.

"After their memorable start, they have slipped into danger over the winter months.

"But I sense their response to that is they are prepared to give it a real go for 'death or glory' and it might just come off."

And colleague Pearce was even more optimistic.

"I can see them beating Arsenal at home amid dramatic final-day scenes to stay up," he said. "I'd like to see that.

"It would be a romantic story in a functional age. The John Smith's roar can keep them up."