Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Ben Hall

A football supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table... And it's good news for Huddersfield Town fans!

Football Web Pages has calculated the likelihood of each team winning their remaining games this season, with Town predicted to avoid the drop.

Although the Terriers are expected to avoid relegation - according to the computer - their campaign to fight the drop is predicted to start with a 2-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The computer predicts a 9.3% chance of a Terriers victory, but expects Town's first point towards safety to come in a 1-1 draw with Watford at the John Smith's Stadium - with Town having a 47.2% chance of coming away with the three points, and claiming their second double of the season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A win is predicted for the Terriers against Everton, with a 1-0 scoreline the likeliest outcome - according to the machine.

Town's trip to the Etihad is predicted to be very tedious, resulting in a 5-0 victory for the Citizens, with Town given just a 0.2 per cent chance of a victory, but the Terriers are scheduled to be safe by then.

Town's final game of the season is predicted to be a 1-0 victory over Arsenal, who are likely to have sixth position wrapped up before the last match.

The Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge is still yet to be rearranged, but is predicted to end in a 2-0 victory for Antonio Conte's Blues.

Town will finish 16th with 38 points according to the computer, comfortably surviving above Southampton - who finish 18th with 31 points - closely followed by Stoke, who sit 19th with 30 points.