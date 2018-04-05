Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are sending a united message to their team and David Wagner for the run-in: “Have a go!”

With Town having failed to score in four Premier League matches since the win at West Bromwich Albion and having picked up only a point in that time, supporters are keen to see Town produce a positive attacking performance against Brighton.

Ian McDonald is typical of those fans who have been in touch with the Examiner.

He said: “I hope David Wagner, over the next few games, can replicate his friend Jurgen Klopp’s efforts at Liverpool when they played Manchester City.

“They threw off the shackles and attacked - I know Town can’t match their talent but they can harry, tackle, shut down and compete at pace.

“These tactics worked early in the season and were exciting to watch – and they will work again if tackled with enthusiasm.

“Recent matches have been as dull as dishwater and yielded very few points.

“It’s still in our hands - let’s change the tactics and go for it!

“Don’t lose this opportunity by meekly surrendering. Take a chance and go for it. The fans will support you. Up the Town!”

Greg, from Worcester, feels Town aren’t getting the rub of the green.

“Town unlucky not to get a point (at Newcastle United),” he said.

“Just look at Mathias Zanka’s header, which hit a Town man on the line, stopping it from going in.

“There are at least three games where we will look to pick up maximum points – Town will prevail.”

Scott, in Almondbury, says Town’s inability to score against teams in and around them in the table is worrying.

Peter, from Penistone, agrees.

“Yet again we never looked remotely like scoring,” he said.

“Is this the way our Premier League ends, not with a bang but a whimper?”

Ian, also in Almondbury, is calling for the return of a certain midfielder.

“I cannot understand why Phillip Billing is not featuring in the side,” he said.

“He is the kind of player who can create chances at this level and is difficult to play against.”

John Marsh, who follows from Pontefract, is another who feels more positive tactics will pay dividends.

“Worked hard. All graft no craft,” he said of the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

“Fed up of negative set-ups by David Wagner.

“Eighteen scoreless games so far this season is not good enough and indicative of a lack of attacking quality and ideas.”

Roger, in Kirkburton, summed it all up.

“Goals win games,” he pointed out.

“We had zero shots on target, matched only by our negative tactics.

“If we do manage to stay in this league, which is looking less likely as each match slips by, it will be by default with three other teams being marginally worse than us.

“We are maybe difficult to break down but it only needs to happen once, particularly when we are not scoring!

“I stood on the terraces 45 years ago am trying to be positive on survival, but it is not being made easy.

“Whatever the outcome, I thank DW and DH for last season and this.”