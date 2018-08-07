Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This may come as something of a surprise, but Huddersfield Town have not lost an opening-day fixture in the top flight since 1954!

That was when Blackpool came to Leeds Road and won 3-1, with Town goal being scored by Vic Metcalfe from the penalty spot.

The following season, 1955-56, Town won on the opening day, 1-0 against Portsmouth at Leeds Road, with a goal from Jimmy Watson, but they were relegated at the end of the campaign and didn’t return to the top flight until 1970.

In the 1970-71 season, Blackpool were again the visitors for Ian Greaves’ side, but this time Town won 3-0 with two goals from Steve Smith and a Frank Worthington penalty.

When Town beat Southampton 3-1 in their second fixture, with Smith and Worthington again on target alongside Dick Krzywicki, they went top of the table.

On the opening day in 1971-72, Town were held 2-2 at Leeds Road by Leicester City, Trevor Cherry and Worthington getting the goals, but, of course, Town finished bottom of the pile and were relegated, never to return until the heroics of David Wagner’s side.

Town’s Premier League bow – not that Town fans will need reminding – came with a fantastic 3-0 win at Crystal Palace this time last year, so they go into battle against Chelsea on Saturday bidding to extend that record which has stood since 1954.