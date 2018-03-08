Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal says he is feeling no pressure in his side's Premier League survival fight and is keeping perspective on the situation.

The Swans climbed five places to 13th in the table after beating West Ham United 4-1 last weekend, their biggest win of the season, moving above Huddersfield Town on goal difference.

The win represented another significant step for a team who were bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety when Carvalhal took over at the end of December.

But the Portuguese boss has claimed he is has no interest in the league table – only improving overall performance in order to collect points.

“I don’t feel pressure, I am relaxed and everything is relative,” Carlos Carvalhal said. “Since I arrived here I have never spoken with the players about the table.

“All I speak to them about is trying to improve the dynamic and ourselves.

“If we do that we know we will win games and are constantly trying to progress, limit mistakes and play better which ultimately means we win more than we lose.

"When I arrived people said that to stay in the Premier League - like I expect - would be some kind of miracle.

"But this is not something that is divine, it is part of this world and about hard work.

"We are fighting and we are not in a bad position now but it is like a forest where the fire can start again if you do not check for it."

And on this Saturday's trip to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium (kick-off 3pm), Carvalhal is predicting an open game with his relegation rivals.

“We play against a positive team, they like the ball and to manage the game that way,” Carvalhal added.

“We are positive as well and I am sure it will not be two teams defending even though we are both fighting to stay in the league.”