Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Australia international Aaron Mooy says Swansea City were the most defensive-minded team he’s come up against in European club football.

The Swans had Jordan Ayew sent off early on at the John Smith’s Stadium and embarked on a rearguard action to thwart and frustrate the hosts, eventually taking a point in a goalless draw.

Mooy, who has come up against some tight defences whilst on international duty, couldn’t believe how deep the Welsh club were defending.

On facing that defensive Welsh wall, Mooy said: “Sometimes you face small sides on international duty and all they do is sit back and you have to break them down. However I think that’s the most defensively-minded team I’ve ever played against in Europe.”

On the frustrating draw for Town, Mooy said: “We had everything, we tried everything to score, but it just wasn’t our day. We went close a few times.

“Once they got the man sent off, they just sat back. They were already defensive before the sending off and then the sending off made it even more difficult.

“A lot of the shots we had were from distance because they were so compact.

“It was a great opportunity for us, but the manager said to us that we tried everything, gave everything we had, stuck to what he said, but it just wasn’t our day.

“He said the last time we played against 10 men we lost 4-1 against Bournemouth earlier in the season, so this was much better. We couldn’t score, but he didn’t want any negativity about the game, he wanted us to be positive.”

The 27-year-old has recently been out with a gashed knee and Mooy insists he doesn’t like sitting out games and was eager to get back out onto the field.

“It was good to be back out on the pitch. I felt fine. It was a good game to come back in, especially with the red card because we had the ball more.

“When you’re not involved, you feel horrible, you get nervous and tense. It’s good to be back.”

Town’s next fixture is against Crystal Palace at home on Saturday, but Mooy doesn’t believe there is any more pressure on that game after failing to beat Swansea.

He said: “There was pressure on that game anyway. It’s another home game. We need to look forward to it and put in a good performance.

“We’re not in the worst position. We have a great chance of staying up. We will just keep going and look forward to the next game. We need to win a few more games.”