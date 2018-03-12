The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City will not appeal the red card shown to Jordan Ayew in the goalless draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Swans striker was dismissed in the 11th minute of the clash for a high tackle on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg, with the Ghana international catching the Terriers' captain on the knee.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal questioned the decision immediately after the match, suggesting that Hogg had also left the ground in the tackle.

In the post-match press conference, the Portuguese boss said: "What my player did and what the Huddersfield player did was exactly the same in terms of position.

"It's either a red card for both players, or not a red to any player. That's my view on the video.

"What I saw on the pitch, doesn't look like a red card to me."

But the Swans have "reluctantly" decided not to appeal the dismissal after deeming the risk of the FA extending the forward's ban too high.

A club statement said: "Swansea City have reluctantly decided against appealing the red card shown to Jordan Ayew at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

"The Swans were conscious that if an appeal is deemed frivolous by the Football Association, suspensions can be extended."

Ayew will miss the next three matches because of the red: an FA Cup tie against Tottenham as well as Premier League trips to Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.