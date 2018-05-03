Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's clash with Arsenal on the final day of the season has come to the forefront of the relegation scrap today, with the Gunners' potential team selection debated by the managers of Swansea City, Stoke City and Southampton.

Carlos Carvalhal, Paul Lambert and Mark Hughes were all asked about Arsenal's final-day clash with Huddersfield Town in this afternoon's press conferences as Arsene Wenger's side could book a spot in the Europa League final later tonight.

The final will take place three days after the John Smith's Stadium meeting, bringing into question Wenger's team selection, with the outward bound boss likely to rest players on May 13 should his side knock Atletico Madrid out of the European competition.

All three managers were hopeful Arsenal would put out a full-strength side against the Terriers, but admitted it was out of their hands.

Swansea boss Carvalhal said: "It is out of my control, I cannot spend my time thinking or talking about these considerations.

"Manchester City are the example to follow, they are champions but they were on top against us and against West Ham they are still playing at their top level.

"It reflects well on the players and club and I appreciate that attitude and I think other clubs will do the same. But it is out of my control."

Saints boss Hughes echoed the Portuguese's sentiments and hinted that Wenger's reputation would suggest the Frenchman would not field a weakened team.

He said: "We don't look that far ahead to be perfectly honest. We can't control that, we can only really affect what we can affect.

"Nearer the time, let's hope they get to the final because that's good for British football, but really it's too far ahead for us to contemplate that.

"You're talking about an outstanding club with a manager which has had a body of work which stands in comparison to very few others, so you would think that - given that - there would be no worries whatsoever in that regard."

Potters boss Lambert was less hopeful of the Gunners' success, saying that tonight's clash with Atleti will be a real test for the north London side.

"First and foremost they’ve got to get through," he said. "Obviously they need to score... it’s a difficult game in its own right.

"I don’t think any footballer would see a season out, you want to try to win every game you play in.

"If that’s Arsenal’s last league game they won’t want to go out on a whimper - but we have to do our own job."