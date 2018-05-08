Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Huddersfield Town eyes will be on the Liberty Stadium this evening as Swansea City entertain Southampton in what can truly be regarded as a relegation six-pointer.

Last weekend's results meant it is now two from four to drop into the SkyBet Championship alongside Stoke City who were the first team to be relegated after their loss at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Therefore it leaves West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Southampton and Huddersfield Town now facing relegation.

Mark Hughes has to lift a Southampton side denied three points against Everton at the death in the most demoralising way possible at the weekend - the Toffees striking a 96th minute equaliser.

Meanwhile, Swansea lost an eminently winnable game at AFC Bournemouth to leave themselves in the relegation zone on goal difference due to the Saints' draw at Goodison Park.

If there is a winner between the two sides it would condemn West Brom to relegation – however, a draw would see the Baggies continue to fight for survival on the final day of the season.

But they would have to win at Crystal Palace as well as relying on defeats for Swansea, who host relegated Stoke, and Southampton, who entertain champions Manchester City - as well as require a four-goal swing with the Saints.

A draw tonight would leave the Swans needing to better Southampton's result on Sunday as their goal difference is worse than the Saints.

However, should Swansea beat Southampton then they would still need a point against Stoke on Sunday to stay up.

Should Southampton win in South Wales it would almost guarantee their survival as their goal difference is already seven better than Swansea's heading into Tuesday's game.

As things stand, Town - in 16th place and three points ahead of both - still need two points to ensure they stay up and face Chelsea on Wednesday evening before finishing at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

However, if there is a winner in the Swansea and Southampton clash then one point will be enough for the Terriers from their remaining two matches.