England or Colombia will take on Sweden in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals.

The Swedes claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Switzerland today in their Round of 16 clash to set up the tie with the winners of tonight's match.

Emil Forsberg's deflected second-half strike was enough to seal it for Janne Andersson's men, who made it to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994, when they finished third.

Sweden's best ever finish came at home in 1958, when they were beaten 5-2 in the final by Brazil.

England take on Colombia at 7pm GMT at the Spartak Stadium tonight, with the winner moving on to the next stage of the competition and the loser heading home.

The victor will face Sweden in Samara on Saturday July 7, with the winner of that game going on to face Russia or Croatia in the semi-finals.