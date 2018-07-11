Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England fans will buy a massive 10 million extra pints during the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia tonight.

The population is expected to descend on pubs up and down the country this evening to watch the Three Lions’ first World Cup semi-final since the 1990 tournament.

It promises to be an electric atmosphere as Gareth Southgate’s men bid to end 52 years of hurt for the national side.

That’s led the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) to predict an extra 10m sales of pints in pubs during the game.

Those extra sales could boost the economy by as much as £30m, potentially providing a tax windfall of £4.5m for the Chancellor, Philip Hammond (at the time of writing).

“When it comes to watching the World Cup, only being at the game itself can compare with being in the pub,” said BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds.

“With the England team doing us proud and progressing through the knockout stages of the tournament, fans will continue to pack out their local to cheer on the boys. It’s fantastic news for both English football and the Great British pub!”