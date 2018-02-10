Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan centre back Terence Kongolo says he doesn't mind what position he plays in – as long as he contributing to the Huddersfield Town cause.

The Dutchman's flexibility to play either as a central defender or left-back has been a useful adjunct to the Terriers in the past month with the player also deployed as part of a three-man defence.

And with Christopher Schindler a doubt for tomorrow afternoon's crucial Premier League clash at home to AFC Bournemouth, Kongolo could be called upon to partner Mathias Zanka in central defence.

The 23-year-old also spoke about his future, his defensive heroes and whether David Wagner's side can survive in the Premier League.

On the dressing room atmosphere...

Everyone in the squad has a positive energy and prepared to fight each week in every game to get the points we need.

The game on Sunday is important; we need to get some points on the board, we are very focused going into the game.

I trust this team and our staff and I think we can do more on the pitch, we want to fight and I believe we can still have a good season.

On getting much-needed points...

We showed against Liverpool and Manchester United that we can play well, but didn't score the goals we needed. That is something we must try to do better going forward.

On AFC Bournemouth...

They are a good side, I have a good friend there, Nathan Ake, and I know they will be a tough team to face. I have seen a couple of games they have played and I know we need to respect them.

We want to win the game and because we are at home it is a good chance to get three points. You always want to win your home games and this Sunday is no different.

The victory against Birmingham City was a good one that gave us great confidence and hopefully we can take that into Sunday's game.

On adapting to English football...

The Premier League is a good competition, there are a lot of good players in this league. I think playing at this level will improve me as a player.

It is tough, but with this team they have a lot of character and I think we can ride through the tough moments.

On his future...

All I am focused on is keeping Huddersfield Town in the Premier League and then after that we will see what happens.

On playing Liverpool and Manchester United...

It was good, after the first match I was very tired but it was a good experience for me. Over the two games I played both at centre-back and full-back which is fine because I can do both.

This is why I am a professional footballer, it doesn't bother me where I play. The coach decides where he wants me to play and then I try to follow his instructions.

The pressure is normal, the pressure shapes legends and I put the pressure on myself to perform and I'm hungry to play.

I want to be one of the biggest defenders in the world, that has always being my aim and playing at this level can only help.

On staying up...

Only God knows whether we will stay up, but we are going to fight to do everything we can to stay in the league.

I think we can stay in the league, you have to be hungry to stay up and that is what we have here in this team.

On living in Yorkshire and Huddersfield...

I don't go out much, I come to work, train hard and then go home, I haven't gone around the town at all.

This is a nice club and the fans are amazing - the support both at home and away is great.

Mixing with the supporters at the training ground is good, it is a bit like when I was at Feyenoord. It's one big family and I like the atmosphere around the club.

On his team-mates...

The defenders defend well, the midfielders are good on the ball the strikers have quality. Players like Rajiv van La Parra, Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié are quality players.

It is tough on the training ground but that is a good thing because it gets you prepared well for a match day.

On David Wagner...

He is a good coach and gives you lots of confidence as a player, he talks to you all the time, he wants to improve you as a player.

On why he came to Huddersfield Town...

My manager told me a Premier League club was after me and so I decided to see what they had to say. I also spoke to Van La Parra, he said it was a great club.

On his game...

I like to defend, that's the number one priority for me, but then if I have the chance to play football I will.

On who thinks is the best defender in the world...

(Pauses, then smiles) Christopher Schindler and Mathias Zanka

On his defensive heroes...

I always thought Sergio Ramos was a great player, he was one of the greatest and biggest defenders in the world.

On whether he prefers to play in a back four or back three...

Both - I think if you play with three central defenders against the big sides that is the right option. Then you can play with two central defenders against other teams.