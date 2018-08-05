Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terence Kongolo says Huddersfield Town have made a cracking signing in Dutch prospect Juninho Bacuna.

The 20-year-old midfielder Bacuna followed Kongolo into the John Smith’s Stadium squad this summer and, like the big defender, has caught the eye in his pre-season appearances.

Those have been limited by injury, but the former FC Groningen and Netherlands Under 21 star looks fit and sharp now and Kongolo believes his signing – on a three-year deal, with the club having the option of a further 12 months – is excellent business.

Kongolo said: “It’s good for the team as he’s a good player and he’s joining a good club and dressing room.

“I know him from Holland. He’s a very good player, I have a lot of confidence in him and he’s still young, so it can only be good for Huddersfield.”

Bacuna scored two goals in 82 top-flight appearances for FC Groningen, having come up through the club’s ranks.

He has played in the Europa League for FC Groningen and has represented the Netherlands at Under 21 level three times.

Kongolo, who can play left-back as well as centre-back, has also been delighted to see Erik Durm settle into the squad.

“Erik is German, so he is settling in well with the other Germans in the team and they are good in the group but, it’s like I said when I first arrived, everyone makes you feel welcome,” added Kongolo of the former Borussia Dortmund star and Germany World Cup winner.

“It’s important to be like this, so they can settle quickly and we can get a lot of results for the team.”