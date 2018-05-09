Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have done it.

The underdogs, the side everyone wrote off, the team most predicted to be down by Christmas are staying in the Premier League for a second season.

The unbelievable defensive displays against Manchester City and Chelsea have pushed them over the line and now David Wagner and his players can celebrate defying the odds and silencing the pundits.

It's been a season of ups and downs for the Terriers, who have picked up points against the biggest teams in the league - creating memories for life in the process - but have also suffered some seemingly catastrophic defeats - against the likes of Swansea City and Newcastle United away from home.

But the spirit and desire of this group of players has brought the ultimate reward.

Never in the season has any Terrier looked defeated or has doubted the man next to him - this is a triumph of togetherness and team spirit over the might of money and experience.

Before today's match, the head coach said it would be a "miracle" if Town stayed up - and they have, and now the sky is the limit for the Terriers.

The pundits and pessimists may once again predict Town to be in the relegation scrap next season, but with an atmosphere like the one apparent in the Town team, I would not bet against them repeating the trick next season - or solidifying their place in the top flight.

Look at Burnley and AFC Bournemouth - two teams built on team spirit rather than individuals.

The Clarets are on their way to booking a European spot next season, while the Cherries are now arguably an established Premier League side.

West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Swansea City all have talent in their ranks, but ultimately they have been out-fought by the Terriers.

And while the players have been superb, David Wagner and his coaching staff have been the backroom maestros, pulling the strings, planning meticulously and, crucially, building the Terrier identity.

Like the town itself, the Wagner way is founded on humility, hard work and desire.

The town and this team were made for each other.