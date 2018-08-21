Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes the 'Terrier spirit' he has instilled in his time at Huddersfield Town will stick with the club forever.

The head coach feels Town have found their identity under his leadership and that the DNA of the club will not change even after he departs the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner has brought a togetherness and hunger to the Town set up since his arrival in November 2015, and believes the team spirit has now become ingrained into the Huddersfield Town mentality.

On the togetherness of the squad, the boss told Sky Sports : "I think we are all totally aware that this is our strength.

"This is the key for us, to keep this togetherness and keep this strength. We need to keep this hunger and this desire to overachieve as part of our DNA.

"We altogether have to accept our role. It is an enjoyable role. Nobody has any complaints about the circumstances and the role that we have. We accept it. We made everyone we signed aware of this and everyone we kept at the club aware of this. This is our way."

He added: "This Terrier spirit, this Terrier identity, will be part of the club's DNA whatever comes in the future.

"I think this is something that, hopefully, will not change and will stay forever, independent from me or anyone else who works here.

"The club has now found its way. It has found its identity. Now it is about building on this identity and finding the people who can work under this identity.

"There is no longer a question of whether or not it is right for the football club. There is no doubt about this. It is what this football club was desperate for - to find an identity and create our own identity."