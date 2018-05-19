Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle is taking his inspiration from his Town hero Mick Buxton as he plots a course to make the club competitive in the Premier League next season.

The Town chairman is about to embark on his 10th season at the helm and he admits the club’s success in staying up has made his job tougher than ever.

A lifelong Town fan, he lives and breathes the club but he insists his business head always rules his heart.

After the tension-wracked six minutes of added time at Chelsea when Town secured Premier League status to the celebration in the sun against Arsenal, Hoyle took time out to reflect and look ahead.

“Our hard work starts now,” he said. “There is the planning, the plotting and trying to do it our own way but there will be no complacency. The fear of failure drives me on.

“There’s lots of work to do and lots of hard yards to put in to ensure we can take another step forward.”

Hoyle is excited and not in the least bit daunted by the challenge ahead but he still has his feet firmly on the ground.

A fan from the muck and mud years of the late 70s, Hoyle followed Town on the Leeds Road terraces and respected boss Mick Buxton was his hero.

Hoyle can’t resist a nostalgic look back.

“I always remember what Mick Buxton said when he got promoted in 1979.

“He was on the pitch, he came off, all the fans were celebrating. He went into his office and got a glass of whisky and he said: ‘Now then, Mick lad – to himself – ‘You just made life a little bit harder for yourself’.

“And as soon as the whistle went against Arsenal and we retained our Premier League status our job in this football club just got harder, not easier.

“But it’s a challenge we love to take on board and it’s the best job in the world and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

So will his first task be signing up head coach David Wagner, the previously unknown German-American who is likely to be much in demand at home and abroad?

Hoyle is relaxed and shrugs. “We just haven’t got round to sorting it,” he said. “Seriously. We just trust each other and it will be done.

“He is a fantastic head coach and one I am very proud of. But he also knows that he loves this club.

“He loves the fans and feels the unity, and because we are so far behind the curve in terms of infrastructure he also knows that there’s big projects to achieve here and he can be the one who brings it all together.”

There are persistent rumours of Chinese or Far East interest in Town but Hoyle says he’s going nowhere.

He’s not burning bridges, of course, but his focus is on steady progression and topping this season’s 16th place finish. He won’t be “living the dream” and splashing the cash to put the club at risk.

“I have always said very consistently that if I felt that someone came along with deeper pockets than me and the right intentions I would never stand in anybody’s way,” said Hoyle.

“But as I am sat here now, this club is in a fantastic position and it’s wonderful but you never say never. Nobody ever says never, that’s life.

“I am a passionate fan but I always have my business head on more than anything,” he added. “Let’s be fair this is not about running a club in League One.

“This is a proper business that turns over hundreds of millions of pounds and we are where we are now.

“We are on the global stage. We have to drive this club forward in a way where we retain our identity.

“We will make sure that we do not lose our identity like some clubs do in the

Premier League.

“look at the bottom three – Stoke, West Brom and Swansea.

“Each individual one of those you could look at over the last five years and say ‘they are a model club, they do it right’ and we are sat here and they all probably sleep-walked into relegation.

“For me it’s more important to retain our identity and retain the Jonathan Hoggs of this world than it is to bring superstars in. It’s about getting a nice balance and we’ll do that going forward.”

There may not be any “superstars” but there will be change in the playing staff.

“There’s got to be,” said Hoyle. “Every season there is. Every season you have to drive it forward and we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He’s not about to name names, though you can bet Wagner has a list of targets.

“It’s not about who we’ll sign, it’s about this season, it’s about celebrating success,” said Hoyle.

“It’s about the players who have put their hearts and soul into this football club, not just the players but the coaching staff, the medical people, PPG Canalside, everybody. We have been one, and that has got us over the line.

“Now we know what we need, we know where we’re short and we can drive forward and that’s the most exciting part.”

Hoyle wants to keep building and added: “Next season is my 10th season as chairman and every season bar one, and that was David’s first season, we have finished in a higher position every single year and we have to keep that going.

“So it’s small steps, not huge strides in the Premier League, and that’s where I think we’ve got it right.

“Lots of clubs out there want success tomorrow and it does not always come. It leads to boom and bust.

“If we can keep nudging forward, with these marvellous fans behind us, then that’s what we’ll do.”